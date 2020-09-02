“I’m going wherever the Lord leads me.”
Those are the words of ‘Pastor Danny’, a man self-described as a prayer warrior making his way from Delaware. The man was in Manchester today carrying his cross made from what appeared to be downspouts from gutters.
When asked why he was carrying the cross he gave a heart-felt answer, “this is what the Lord is telling me to do.”
Pastor Danny says the Lord has laid it upon his heart to bring awareness that the end of the world as we know it is coming soon.
“We are in the end times I believe,” he told Enterprise Publisher Mark Hoskins during a brief interview on the four-lane in Manchester. “It’s on my heart to spread his (the Lord) word to people and bring awareness that no matter what is going on in this world, the Lord is our Savior.”
Pastor Danny says he isn’t sure how many miles he walks a day.
Around 6-0 and darkly tanned from the sun, Pastor Danny is a skinny man with a very toned muscular physique from his travels.
When asked where he sleeps, he said sometimes in a motel and sometimes he just camps from his backpack he carries with him.
“I just go where the Lord leads me,” he said. “We are living in very tumultuous times, nothing like we’ve ever seen before. We all need to stop and focus on what the Lord wants us to do because right now we need him more than ever.”
Pastor Danny says he sees reluctance in many people when he comes across them, especially here in southeastern Kentucky.
When told about the issue’s opioid addiction in our county he says Clay isn’t any different than anywhere else he’s been.
“The east coast is filled with towns battling the same problem,” he said about the addiction issues. “Meth, suboxone, opioids, you name it. I’ve seen many, many used needles laying in my path during my journey and each time I rebuke them in the name of the Lord. This area is no different than anywhere else, we’ve all got the same problems.”
