Pastor Jesse Martin, age 90 went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home. He was born on Monday, March 17, 1930 in Bullskin, Kentucky to the union of Chester and Della Davidson Martin. He was a minister and pastor of the Sizerock Baptist Church for over 60 years as well as a veteran of the United States Army where he served in the Korean Conflict.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife of over 69 years: Mary Essie Gay Martin, his son: Dwight Martin, his daughter: Diann Martin Norvell, his grandchildren: Kevin Norvell and his wife Deva and April Hudson and her husband David, his great grandchildren: Reagan, Rex, Emma, Beau and Della. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: Robert Martin, Edith Davidson, Ruby Sizemore, Ray Martin and Carl Martin.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Chester and Della Martin, his brother: Ernest Martin and his sister: Martha Barger.
In compliance with the health and public safety directives, the funeral services, visitation and burial for Pastor Jesse Martin will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
