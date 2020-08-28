AdventHealth Manchester is committed to providing safe, high-quality care to our communities. As we continue to navigate the challenges of COVID-19, AdventHealth is constantly monitoring and implementing CDC and corporate health and safety recommendations to protect our patients and team members.
At AdventHealth Manchester, our team of professionals is ready to welcome you when you feel ready. “Our team members all try to maintain a unified, positive, prepared state of mind and we know that a positive mindset can lead to a positive impact on our health,” says AdventHealth Manchester CEO Chris Self.
If you or someone in your family needs emergency or urgent health care, don’t delay getting medical attention out of fear of COVID-19. “For many of our patients, waiting to receive medical care will make matters worse,” Chris said, adding, “When you’re sick, in a situation where you would normally come in to see us, come. We’re here to care for you when you need it, and we can do so safely.”
AdventHealth Manchester has implemented extra safety precautions as part of our new normal for your protection. We are well-equipped to handle rises in coronavirus cases in our community while meeting your needs and keeping you protected.
Whether you need to seek Emergency care, Labs and X-Rays, or outpatient and elective services, we are available to help meet your healthcare needs. We want to ensure our communities that you can safely receive treatment for any of your healthcare needs at AdventHealth Manchester.
If you need emergency care, our emergency department is open 24/7. To schedule a visit with your AdventHealth provider, call 606-599-4080 or visit www.adventhealthmanchester.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.