Patricia Ann Hyde, age 49 departed this life on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Friday, November 6, 1970 in Winchester, KY to Jennings Combs and Lois (Walker) Combs. She was a factory worker at the ABC Automotic and a member of the Pillar of Truth Pentecostal Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Jacob Hyde and his girlfriend Mackenzie Myers; Jordan Taylor and his girlfriend Shaina Begley; her boyfriend: Bryant Obegsley; her grandchildren: Kamari Taylor and Javon Kingston Taylor; and 2 special nieces: Giana and Kaya Williams;her father: Jennings Combs; and these brothers and sisters: Demita Williams and husband Kelvin; Ricky Walker; Michael Walker; Jamie Combs; Jennifer Carter and husband Steven; and Kimberly Combs and several other nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother: Lois Combs; and her husband: Mackey Hyde.
Funeral Services for Patricia Ann Hyde were conducted on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jessie Kemp presiding. Burial followed on Friday, March 13 at 11 AM at the Combs Cemetery in the Town Branch Community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.