Patricia Ann Jordan Napier age 68, of Upper Rader Road in Manchester, Kentucky, widow of Orie Napier passed away on Friday - July 7, 2023 at her residence. She was born on Wednesday - November 24, 1954 in Jacksonville, Florida to the union of William Seymour and Doretta Neal Jordan. She was a former Housekeeping Manager for Laurel Creek Nursing Home for 25 years and attended Morgan Branch Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing two children, Tina Marie Napier and Herman Dwayne Napier both of Manchester, Kentucky, a special nephew Daniel Noah Jordan of Manchester, Kentucky and these grandchildren and great grandchildren, Kayla Ann Grubb Brewer and Fiance Charlie Red Brewer, Emily R. Grubb, Trustin Napier, Skylee Napier, Kloey Rose Wilson, Orie N. Napier, Abbie Smith and Harley Red Brewer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orie Napier, her parents William Seymour and Doretta Neal Jordan and 5 brothers.
Funeral services for Patricia Ann Jordan Napier will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Monday - July 10, 2023 in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Scotty Jewell and Bro. Steven Napier officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethany Bible Church Cemetery in the Greenbriar Community. The family of Patricia Ann Jordan Napier will receive friends on Monday - July 10, 2023 from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour of 2:00 P.M. at the Rominger Funeral Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
