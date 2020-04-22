Patricia Campbell, 75, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, April 16th, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek Nursing Home.
Patricia was born in Beverly, KY on April 29, 1944, a daughter of the late Edna (Abner) and Renus Whitehead.
Patricia is survived by her two sons: Johnathan Engle and Jack Engle, both of Leadville, CO; and her two daughters: Katherine Ann Metcalf and her husband Glenn of Manchester, and Melissa Hearn and her husband Shawn of Richmond, KY.
She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Brittany Wilson, Brandon Carroll, Brett Carroll, Taylor Short, Leah Metcalf, Hannah Metcalf, and Connor Engle; two great-grandchildren: McKenzie Wilson and Brantley Wilson; four sisters: Burnette Fishback of Carmi, IL, Kay Hixon of Pensacola, FL, Sherry Smith of London, and Pamela Deel of Manchester; and one brother, George Whitehead of Pensacola, FL.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her sister, Guerilla Lewis.
Private Graveside Services for the family will be held on Sunday, April 19th at the Manchester Memorial Gardens in Manchester, KY, with Cheyenne Metcalf officiating.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
