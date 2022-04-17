Patricia DeAnn Smith age 43 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Friday - April 15, 2022 at Advent Health Manchester. She is survived by her Father and Mother; Bruce and Edith Smith, her brother Benjamin Wayne Smith and Wife Lucy Jane, her nieces Lillian Smith and MacKenzie Smith and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.
Funeral services for Patricia DeAnn Smith will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday - April 20, 2022 at the Indian Grave Branch Baptist Church with Elder Wayne Sizemore and Elder Dale Downey presiding. Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery at Dixon Branch in the Buzzard Community. The family of Patricia DeAnn Smith will receive friends and loved ones after 6:30 P.M. on Tuesday - April 19, 2022 at the Rominger Funeral Home.
ARRANGEMENTS ARE ENTRUSTED TO THE ROMINGER FUNERAL HOME
