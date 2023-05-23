Patricia Downey, age 69 departed this life on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at her home. She was born on Saturday, December 5, 1953 in East Bernstadt, Kentucky to Delbert Scott and Ola B. Reed Shaw.
She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter: Amee Robinson and her husband Mike, her son: James Roberts, her grandchildren: Erica Barrett and her husband Matthew, Savana Powell and her husband Dillon and Chase Mills, her great grandchild: Sarah Grace Powell and her special children in her life: Madison and Matthew Mullins, Tish, Brandon and Joe. Also surviving is her sister: Victoria Slaven and her brothers: Delbert Scott and wife Sherry and Billy Ray Scott.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Delbert Scott and Ola B. Shaw, her sisters: Bonnie Phillips and Linda Kay Scott and her brothers: Duke Scott and Connor Scott.
Funeral Services for Patricia Downey will be conducted on Thursday at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Cecil Benge and Rev. James Wagers will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Sandlin Cemetery.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday after 11:30 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
