Patricia Gambrel was born on January 24, 1972 in Barbourville, Kentucky to the late Obie Gambrel and Doris Bernice Carnes. She was united in marriage to Thomas Black, Jr. of Corbin, Kentucky who survives. She is also survived by her two sons; Benjamin Taft of Manchester, Kentucky and Preston James of Columbus, Ohio, as well as one sister; Carolyn Gambrel of London, Kentucky.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by four siblings; James, Terry, Debbie and Kenneth Gambrel.
Patricia Gambrel worked as a retail salesperson.
Patricia Gambrel departed this life on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 being 51 years, 1 month and 14 days of age.
At the present time there are no services scheduled.
