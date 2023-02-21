Patricia Jennings Baker, age 87 departed this life on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Landmark of Laurel Creek. She was born on Wednesday, June 5, 1935 in Manchester to Louis Woodard and Suda Rogers Burns.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Kaye Cotton, Victoria Baker and Michael Edwards, 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and a great great grandchild on the way.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Louis Woodard and Suda Rogers Burns.
Funeral Services for Patricia Jennings Baker will be conducted on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Maxeline Baker Cemetery in the Oneida Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday after 11:30 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.