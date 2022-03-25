Patricia Louise (Patty) King age 66 of Richmond, Kentucky departed this life on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Baptist Health Richmond. She is survived by her daughters; Amanda Shelton and Lisa King, also surviving are her brother and sisters; Charles Woods of Minot, ND, Brenda Reid of Manchester, KY and Joyce Woods of Port Clinton, OH. She is also survived by one granddaughter Lyvia Shelton and a host of nieces and nephews.
Patty was loved dearly by her family and friends and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents Armon and Sophia Sizemore Woods and these brothers and sisters; William Woods, James Woods, Raleigh Woods, Martha Humphrey and Diane Baker.
Funeral services for Patricia Louise (Patty) King will be conducted on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Bro. William Hugh Hudson presiding. Burial will follow in the Woods Cemetery in the Sacker Community. The family of Patricia Louise (Patty) King will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, March 26, 2022 after 6:00 P.M. at the Rominger Funeral Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.