Patricia “Patti” Ann Moose, 85, of Sextons Creek, KY, formerly of Lancaster, PA went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, July 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Kathryn (Gsell) and Walter Myers. She was the beloved wife to Donald E. Moose, Sr. who passed in 2005.
Patti was a loving Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and friend who never met a stranger. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Manchester, KY. Prior to retirement in 1999, she worked as a bank teller for Fulton Bank for 13 years. Patti was an avid crocheter, cross stitcher, crafter, shopper, and enjoyed coloring who always had a gift to give. She shared her love for Jesus with everyone. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family.
Patti is survived by her children: Yolanda Kremer wife of John Michael of Honey Grove, PA, Cynthia Moose of Manheim, PA, Chandra Grove wife of Douglas of Sextons Creek KY; 3 granddaughters; 1 grandson; 1 great-granddaughter and 4 great-grandsons as well as her siblings: Ruth Myers of Palmyra, PA, John Myers husband of Anna of Carlisle, Bonnie Cornell wife of Ronald of Mount Joy, PA, Barbara Kreider wife of Frank of Mount Joy, PA and Darryl Myers husband of Teresa of Lancaster, PA; along with many nieces, nephews, and great nieces, great nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Donald, Sr.; son Donald, Jr.; grandson Brian Kremer and brother Richard Myers.
Please omit flowers. Patti requests that in lieu of flowers you make a contribution to your local Hospice Care. The viewing will be at 11AM and the Funeral Service will be held at 12PM on Monday, July 18, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
