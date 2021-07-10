Patrick Bowling, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021 at his residence at Saul, KY. He was 59 years old. Patrick was born April 2, 1962 in Hyden, KY., the son of the late, Bascum Bowling & Iree Rice Bowling. He had been a life-long resident of Saul, KY. By occupation he was a former mechanic. Patrick enjoyed gardening, fishing, loved his animals & especially loved spending time with his family.
Patrick was preceded in death by his beloved parents, brother, Pierce Bowling & sister, Barbara Spurlock. He leaves the following relatives surviving; loving & devoted wife, Edith Raisor, Saul, KY., 3 cherished daughters, Brandy Motley, Saul, KY, Lisa Raisor, Bowling Green, KY. & Ashley Raisor, Indianapolis, IN., 6 brothers, Steve Bowling, Oneial Bowling (Wanda), Alonzo Bowling (Pauline), Denny Bowling & Betty all of Saul, KY., Edgar Bowling (Charlene), Manchester, KY. & David Bowling, Cincinnati, Ohio, 4 sisters, Ivalene Estep (Roy R.), Saul, KY., Thelma Harbold (Jamie), Manchester, KY., Rebecca Rice (Richard), Saul, KY. & Ruthie Bowling Gibson, Manchester, KY., 4 treasured grandchildren, Jaylynn Raisor, Jeremiah Lang, Erica Bowling & Aydin Nott & a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the Mt. Paran Baptist Church, Saul, KY.
Ministers: Rev. Robert Rice & Rev. Jerry Holland
Interment: Ira Rice Cemetery, Saul, KY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.