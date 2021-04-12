Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on April 9. 2021 at approximately 10:30 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Kendric Smith arrested Natasha Patrick, 35 of Paw Paw Road. The arrest occurred on Paces Creek Road when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions. Through investigation and confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed the above mentioned subject was operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License.
Natasha Patrick, 35 was charged with:
• No Registration Plates
• No Registration Receipt
• License to be in Possession
• Driving on DUI Suspended License- 1st Offense
• Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance
