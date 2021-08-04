Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 30, 2021 at approximately 9:00 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Coty Arnold and Deputy Jared Smith arrested Arlie Patrick, 38 of South Highway 421. The arrest occurred after Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop and ran the subjects information through dispatch and it showed that the subject had an active parole violation warrant. 
Arlie Patrick, 38 was charged with:
• Serving Parole Warrant
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you