Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 20, 2022 at approximately 12:21 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Arlie Patrick, 39 of South Highway 421. The arrest occurred after Deputy Brumley came into contact with the subject on a traffic stop for infractions. Upon approach, Deputy Brumley noted a smell of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and while speaking to the above mentioned subject noticed a blue container on the ground that wasn’t there during the initial contact made with the above mentioned subject. Inside the container were several baggies of a crystalline white substance as well as two baggies of different pills. The subject was placed under arrest without incident.
Arlie Patrick, 39 was charged with:
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st offense (< 2 GMS Methamphetamine)
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified
• Possession Controlled Substance 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
