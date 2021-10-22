If you want a good burger, Manchester’s Pat’s Snack Bar is your destination, according to a recent story by bigseventravel.com
The website did a review of the 25 best burgers in Kentucky and Pat’s Snack Bar came in fourth in the state!
We may be prejudice here and feel like Pat’s is the best burger in the state, but it’s still a great honor to be recognized as one of the best!
Owner Charles Stivers says he can’t thank his customers enough for their loyalty and patronage to his establishment.
This is what bigseventravel.com had to say about the burger, “This ‘world famous’ snack bar in Manchester has a loyal customer base, with many Kentucky folk driving out of their way to get a burger fresh off the grill from Pat’s. With a country, hometown vide and friendly staff, they focus on simple food done right. Stick to the classic cheeseburger for just $3.79—a gooey, delicious feast.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.