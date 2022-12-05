Patsy Collins was born August 20, 1951 in Hyden, KY to the late Clen and Alpha Sizemore.
After graduating high school, Patsy attended Lee’s Junior College. She later went on to obtain her master’s degree at Eastern Kentucky University. Upon graduating, she began her teaching career that would last for more than 30 years until her retirement. Throughout her career, she taught at Harlan for her first year, then at Red Bird and lastly at Big Creek Elementary.
Patsy was of the Methodist faith and was a beloved member of the Beech Creek United Methodist Church. She enjoyed the outdoors and working in her yard. Her hobbies included riding motorcycles and camping. Above all, Patsy cherished the time spent with her family.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend.
In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her brothers, Oscar, Oakley, Carl and Junior Sizemore. One sister, Geneva Feltner.
Patsy leaves surviving her loving husband, Owen Collins of London, KY, one precious daughter, Melanie Collins (Frankie Messer) of London, KY, two brothers, Roger Dale Sizemore (Annette) of Hyden, KY, Clayton Sizemore (Neita) of Manchester, KY, two sisters, Marie Hacker (Marvin) of Oneida, KY and Josephine Dezarn (Neal) of Manchester, KY. A host of other cherished relatives and friends also survive her passing.
The funeral service for Patsy Collins will be held at 2p.m. - Friday, December 02, 2022 at the Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Bowling and Daniel Henson officiating.
The Interment will follow at the Sizemore Family Cemetery at Sizerock, KY with Terry Sizemore, Rodney Sizemore, Nicholas Sizemore, Carter Hacker, Austin Mounce, Eugene Collins, Frankie Messer, Shawn Sizemore and Eric Sizemore serving as pallbearers.
The family of Patsy Sizemore Collins will receive friends at the Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home on Friday, December 02, 2022 from 10a.m. until the service hour at 2p.m.
Arrangements are being handled carefully under the direction of Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home
