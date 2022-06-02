Patsy Helena Huff Shepherd was born on July 21, 1941 in Jackson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Conrad Randolph and Ora Glada Hibbard Huff. She was united in marriage on December 18, 1971 to the late Donald Blaine Shepherd. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Alan Blaine Shepherd.
Patsy was retired from the Kentucky Department of Social Services and was a member of McWhorter Christian Church; she was baptized into Christ on June 8, 1953. She is survived by one brother, Conrad Huff and wife Linda of Lexington, Kentucky and by one niece, Carla Ezerski and great-niece Emily Ezerski of Dayton, Ohio, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing. Patsy Helena Huff Shepherd passed from this life on May 31, 2022, being 80 years, nine months and ten days of age.
Funeral services for Patsy Helena Huff Shepherd will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, June 3rd in the Lakes Funeral Home chapel with Greg Smith and Jamie Hibbard officiating. Burial will follow in the A R Dyche Memorial Cemetery in London, Kentucky. The family of Patsy Helena Huff Shepherd will receive friends at Lakes Funeral Home Friday June 3rd, beginning at 11:00 AM until the funeral hour.
PALLBEARERS:
Jeff Blunschi
Jeff Gibson
Tyler Hibbard
Sonny Osborne
Brandon Scalf
Sam Tincher
HONORARY PALLBEARERS:
Darrell House
Craig Fields
Conrad Huff
Albert Huff
Larry Messer
Lonnie Nantz
George Oliver
OFFICIATING:
Greg Smith
Jamie Hibbard
*Special thanks to Patsy’s caregivers, Judy Isaacs and Kathy Truitt
