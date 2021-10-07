Patsy Jackson, 66, of Sextons Creek, KY, passed away Tuesday, October 5th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Pat was born in Manchester, KY on January 19, 1955, a daughter of the late David and Rose Hunter Sizemore.
She is survived by her son, Shane Jackson, of Sextons Creek; and her granddaughter, Madison Raine Jackson.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her son, J.R. Jackson, and her brother, Lonnie Sizemore.
Burial will take place on Saturday, October 9th at the Spivey Cemetery in Sextons Creek.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
