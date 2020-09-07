Patsy Lee Smith, 65, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, September 6th, at her home. 

Patsy was born in Clay County, KY on July 24, 1955, a daughter of the late Mae (Smallwood) and Roy Kenelm Smith. 

Patsy is survived by her three sisters: Janet Faye Smith of Manchester, Wanda Clark and her husband Virgil of London, and Phyllis Sue Smith of London. 

In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her brother and sister, Paul Wayne Smith and Janice Davidson Swafford. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 9th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Leighman Messer officiating. Burial will follow in the Speed Smith Cemetery on Bright Shade. 

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 9th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Service information

Sep 9
Visitation
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Sep 9
Service
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
