Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 6, 2021 Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested Ashley Patterson, 30 of Beech Creek Apartment Road.
The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when Chief Deputy Jones received a complaint from off duty Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard that the above-mentioned subject was trespassing at a property looking into houses located on the property. Upon arrival, Chief Deputy Jones located the above-mentioned subject and through investigation it was determined that the subject was manifestly under the influence.
Ashley Patterson, 30 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree
