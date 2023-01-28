Patty Ann House Garrison, age 83 of Manchester, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at her home. Patty was born April 1, 1939, in Manchester, Kentucky, to the union of Clyde P and Laura (Sandlin) House.
Patty was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will forever be remembered by the good food and fun times served up at her longtime local restaurant, Patty's Place. She loved and cherished each customer throughout the years and considered them to be part of her forever "Patty's Place" family. Patty loved the time spent with her Pins N Needles quilting family and was a member of the local Red Hat Society and Manchester Baptist Church. Patty and her clan, aka the Golden Girls, always knew how to have a good time wherever the road led them.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: James Ed (Tina), Laura, and Jennifer Garrison, all of Manchester, KY; grandchildren Henry J Garrison, III, Jodi Garrison, Kelly (Joe) Reynolds, Tabitha (Sam) Cox, Kristy (Brittany) Garrison, Joe B Smith, Brandon Garrison, Gilbert Young, and Hannah Cooksey; and great-grandchildren Henry J Garrison, IV, and Skyler Reynolds. She is also survived by the following siblings: Clyde P, Jr "Beanie", Stella and Ruth House, of Manchester, and aunt, Lettie Burns, of Ohio.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Henry J Garrison, II, and the father of her children, Henry "Skyler" Garrison.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be given to the Clay County Cancer Coalition in her honor.
Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 28th at Britton Funeral Home, with Ken Bolin and Bill Wagers officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.