Patty Crawford age 57, of Nicholasville, KY and formerly of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Monday - April 18, 2022 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She is survived by her husband James Crawford, her mother Jewel Webb, her children; Deanna Crawford and Nykolas Crawford, her grandchild Ryver Bogucki and her sister Linda Westerfield and husband Robbie. She was preceded in death by her father Albert Webb.
Memorial services for Patty Crawford will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Saturday - April 23, 2022 at the Island Creek Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. William Hugh Hudson presiding. The family of Patty Crawford will receive friends on Saturday - April 23, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. until the service time of 4:00 P.M. at the Island Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
ARRANGEMENTS ARE ENTRUSTED TO THE ROMINGER FUNERAL HOME
