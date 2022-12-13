Paul Carr, 59, of Versailles passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at his residence. Paul was born on Tuesday, May 21, 1963 in Manchester, Kentucky; son of Carl and Gladys (Brey) Carr. Paul married Geneva (Mathis) Carr and she survives. Paul worked for Wood-Mizer in Batesville for 28 years as a supervisor. He enjoyed the outdoors, whether he was deer hunting or coon hunting, taking care of his farm, or gardening. He also enjoyed restoring his 1954 Chevy truck. Paul was always willing to lend a helping hand to those who needed it. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Paul will be greatly missed by his wife, Geneva Carr of Versailles; sons Ray (Jenny) Meador of Dillsboro, James Meador of Versailles, and Tony Meador of Versailles; grandchildren Levi, Jocelyn, Seth, Anthony, Breanna, Keith, Dustin (Faith), and Will; great-grandchildren Cordin and Landon; and brothers Everett, Roy, Jim, Jerry, and Merril Carr all of Manchester, Kentucky.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Gladys, and sister Mary Goins.
Family and friends may gather in remembering Paul from 5:00 – 7:00pm on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Laws-Carr-Moore Funeral Home in Milan. A service will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Laws-Carr-Moore Funeral Home in Milan with Pastor Doug Norman officiating. Burial will take place in Cliff Hill Cemetery, Versailles. Memorials may be given in honor of Paul to the donor’s choice.
Laws-Carr-Moore Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements, 707 S Main Street, Box 243, Milan, IN 47031, (812) 654-2141. Please visit our website at www.lawscarrmoore.com to share your condolences and memories of Paul.
