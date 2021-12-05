Paul Davidson, 71, of Oneida, KY, passed away Friday, December 3rd, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek Nursing Home.
Paul was born in Manchester, KY on September 11, 1950, a son of the late Roscoe and Mary Bowling Davidson.
Paul is survived by his wife, Shirley Davidson of Oneida; and his daughters, Kim Hicks and significant other John Otis, and Sonya Hamm and husband Mike, both of Cincinnati, OH.
He is also survived by his grandchildren: Joseph, Tyler, Nick, Makenzie, Skyler, Bryce, and Zoe; his great-grandchildren: Jacob, Liam, Mason, and Kyzick; and by his brother and sisters: Raymond Davidson (Jo), Joyce Combs, and Sue Sizemore (Walter).
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his son, Paul Kevin Davidson; his brother, Carmen Davidson; and his brother-in-law, Don Combs.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 6th at Britton Funeral Home, with Jim Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Cemetery on Sutton Branch Road.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Sunday, December 5th at Britton Funeral Home.
