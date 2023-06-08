Mr. Paul Douglas Collins, age 66 went to his heavenly home on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Monday, December 3, 1956 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Charlie and Loretta Mays Collins. He worked as a heavy equipment operator and was of the Baptist faith.
He leaves to mourn his passing his loving wife Brenda Henson Collins, his son: Matthew Douglas Collins and his wife Stacy, as well as his grandsons: Jacob Smith and Hunter Collins his great grandchild, Price Smith. He is also survived by his brother, Charles Dean Collins and his wife Pauletta.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Charlie and Loretta Collins
Funeral Services for Mr. Paul Douglas Collins will be conducted on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. William Hugh Hudson will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Reid Cemetery in the Greenbriar community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday after 12:00 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
