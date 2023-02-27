Paul Edward Bowling, age 67, of Oneida ,passed away Saturday February 25th, 2023 at Adventhealth Manchester.
Paul is survived by his wife Mary Davidson Bowling, and two children Joshua Bowling (Rachel) and Kaylee Bowling (Jimmy Lawson).
He is also survived by two brothers Palis and Robert Bowling as well as 7 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Albert Bowling and Lillie Martin Bowling and the following brothers and sisters: David Bowling, Dale Wayne Bowling, Anna Lee Abner, and Roger Bowling.
The funeral service for Paul will be held 1 PM Monday February 27th, 2023 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Rice officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery at Oneida. Visitation will be after 11 AM Monday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.
