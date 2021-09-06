Paul Eugene Allen, age 71 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. He was born on Sunday, August 27, 1950 in Oneida, Kentucky to Sherida and Ida Allen.
He leaves behind his wife: Rhonda Allen; three children: Kandace Wallace and husband Roy of Lancaster, KY, Jason Allen and wife Tonya of Lancaster, KY and Michael Allen and wife Alicia of Nicholasville, KY; his stepson: Anthony Gregory of Manchester, KY, seven siblings: Carl Allen, Donna Allen, Cathy Roy and Junior Allen all of Manchester, KY, Marjorie Hacker of Camden, Ohio, Ben Allen of Trenton, Ohio and Agnes Ward of Wamego, KS; seven grandchildren: Chris Harris, Cara Maher, Scott Cary, Josh Wallace, Jacob Allen, Gunner Allen, MaKenna Allen, his great grandson: Asher Harris and unborn great grandson: Raceton Allen, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Sheridan and Ida Allen; six siblings: Dorothy McClure, Cecil Allen, Brackie Allen, James Allen, Sam Allen and Debbie Sams, three great grandchildren: Lyric Hendrix Harris, Nevaeh Marie Harris and Kimberly Austin Gregory.
Paul grew up in Manchester, Kentucky and was a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Clay County Cancer Coalition or Bluegrass Hospice Navigators.
The family requests that masks be worn by visitors.
Services for Paul Eugene Allen will be conducted on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Marcus Burchfield and Bro. Denny McCowan will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home of Manchester, Kentucky.
