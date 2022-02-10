Mr. Paul E. Fields born December 11, 1951 at Stinnett, KY the son of the late, Bill Fields and Pauline Roberts Fields. He passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at the Mary Breckinridge-ARH Hospital, Hyden, KY. He was 70 years old. Paul had been a life-long resident of Leslie Co. By occupation he was a retired coal miner from Shamrock Coal Co. Paul was a member of the Stinnett Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and helping neighbors.
Paul is preceded in death by his cherished parents, Bill and Pauline Fields, three sisters, Janice Roberts, Louise Hacker and Ernestine Morgan, one brother, Willis Fields and father-in-law, Elmer Bowling. He leaves the following relatives surviving; loving and devoted wife, Frances Fields, Stinnett, KY, two beloved sons, Chris Fields, Morgantown, WV and Elliott Fields, Versailles, KY, two beloved daughters, Julie Trasser, Wilmington, OH and Ashley Horton and Shawn, Central City, KY, one brother, Bentley Fields, Jamestown, OH, one sister, Barbara Collett and Taylor, Stinnett, KY, mother-in-law, Rosalee Bowling, Hyden, KY, his first wife and mother of Julie, Thyese Martin, nine cherished grandchildren, Jenna, Sidney, Chelsea, Darby, Emma, Aleeah, John, Willow and Theodore and four treasured great-grandchildren. Also a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Dwayne Walker Funeral Home, Hyden, KY. with Rev. James Bowling, Jr. presiding.
Interment was held at Glady Branch Cemetery, Stinnett, KY.
Pallbearers: Chris Fields, Shawn Horton, Elliott Fields, Scott Hacker, Andrew Hacker, Billy Collett & Kenny Collett
You may send your condolences to the family @dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.