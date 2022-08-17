(MANCHESTER, Ky.) — Regardless of which side of the political spectrum you fall, it’s open for debate whether or not the seedy underbelly of today’s “cancel culture” actually improves matters or creates any type of lasting change. Given the nature of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari’s recent misguided comments toward coach Mark Stoops and the UK football program, fans knew it was only a matter of time before the social media backlash started.
When you think of someone calling down the thunder for cancellation, iconic syndicated radio host Paul Finebaum doesn’t necessarily jump to the forefront of potential accusers. No one provides better coverage of SEC football than Finebaum. Even though he’s obviously partial to football, Finebaum surprised everyone when he took aim and placed Calipari in the crosshairs on a recent broadcast of “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on WJOX.
Even though Finebaum’s obviously an Alabama homer, he’s still an avid supporter of SEC sports. That realization makes his shocking outburst even more surprising. Everyone knows that football reigns supreme in the Southeastern Conference. And not surprisingly, has surpassed every sport in terms of revenue generated for Power Five conferences. Finebaum reasoned that Calipari’s line of thought, which placed basketball first, was basically delusional.
Finebaum simply followed the money trail and exposed the obvious. “But you and I understand in 2022, when billion dollar deals are being made across the board, it’s about football,” Finebaum elaborated. “It’s not about basketball.” Sometimes the truth hurts, but Finebaum knows the dollar signs always point in the right direction. He acknowledged UK’s storied basketball tradition, but stuck to his guns regarding Calipari’s “basketball school” claim.
Taking it a step further, Finebaum questioned Calipari’s legitimate claim to the Iron Throne stating, “It’s the biggest story in the SEC right now because it came out of left field and it came at a time where we should’ve been celebrating Kentucky basketball. They had the stage to themselves, four days in the Bahamas, and Calipari blew it. Quite frankly, I don’t know where he goes to get it back. Just listening to our audience, and we have a lot of Kentucky fans who call in, they’re very mixed on him right now.”
Making matters worse, Finebaum attempted to cancel Calipari based solely on Cal’s reckless comments about Kentucky’s current “basketball school” status. Finebaum commented, “I mean are you guys telling me you can’t find a better basketball coach than John Calipari right now? Billy Donovan? I’m just throwing a name out there. A young coach who is up-and-coming? Take your pick.” Finebaum saved the best for last, adding “John Calipari is no longer really the best option for the University of Kentucky.”
Wow! Did John Calipari just become the ultimate sacrificial lamb for modern “cancel culture” in collegiate athletics? Why don’t you tell everyone how you really feel, Mr. Finebaum? Don’t expect House Calipari and La Familia to bend the knee or fall on one’s sword anytime soon, however, especially given the amount of talent on this year’s roster. Calipari has apologized profusely, but some critics like nothing better than beating a dead horse.
