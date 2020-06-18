Byrd

Paula Byrd

Paula R. Byrd, 52, of Manchester, KY, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16th, 2020. 

Paula was born in Connersville, IN on March 6th, 1968, a daughter of the late Paul and Juanita Miller. 

On October 11th, 1989 she was wed to Delbert Byrd, Jr. and he survives. Paula was a homemaker and mother. She enjoyed cooking, bingo, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and family. 

Besides Delbet, her husband of 30 years, survivors include a daughter, Brittany (Craig) Arnett, and three sons: Devin Byrd, Haeden Byrd, and Peyton Byrd all of Manchester, KY; one brother, Michael (Trish) Emerick of Indiana, and two sisters: Pamela (Paul) Byrd of Manchester, and Shelly (Joe) Richardson of Laurel, IN; and five grandchildren: Leelin, Londin, Corbin, Jesse, and Wanda Faye. 

Also surviving is her special nephew, Kody Byrd, and several more close nieces and nephews. 

In addition to her parents, Paula is preceded in death by her brother, Jeff Miller. 

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

