Paulette Mullins, age 74, of Brookville, Indiana died Friday, July 31, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Born July 16, 1946 in Oneida, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Robert Sandlin & Stella J. Grimes. On August 1, 1964 she was united in marriage to Raymond Mullins, and he survives. She graduated from Southern Ohio College with her Associates Degree, as a Medical Assistant.
She was retired having worked for over 23 years at Oxford Internal Medicine in Brookville.
In her leisure time she enjoyed sewing and quilting, as well as taking care of her family.
Besides Ray, her husband of 56 years, survivors include three sons, Anthony (Jill) Mullins of Brookville, Indiana, Michael Mullins of Brookville, Indiana and Joseph (Shawn) Mullins of Kentucky; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two brothers, James (Ellar) Sandlin of Brookville, Indiana and Jerry Sandlin of Richmond, Indiana.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Marie Mullins, two granddaughters, Brittany Lynn Dennison and Dana Diane, as well as a brother, Charlie Sandlin.
Rev. Rob Edwards will officiate the Funeral Services on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 10:00 A.M., at Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home, 1025 Franklin Avenue, Brookville, Indiana. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Brookville.
Family & friends may visit from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Franklin County Cancer Assistance Now. The staff of Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home are honored to serve the Mullins family. To sign the online guest book or send personal condolences please visit www.phillipsandmeyers.com .
