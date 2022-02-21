Pauline Hensley, 73, of Sextons Creek, KY, passed away Saturday, February 19th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Pauline was born in Oneida, KY on November 19, 1948, a son of the late Bleve and Geneva Abney Metcalf.
Pauline is survived by her daughter, Brenda Muncy of Sextons Creek.
She is also survived by her sister, Maxine Madden, by two grandchildren, and by three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her sons, Richard Hensley and Timothy Hensley.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 26th at Britton Funeral Home, with Frank Cunningan officiating. Burial will follow in the Bleve Metcalf Cemetery on Sextons Creek.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 26th at Britton Funeral Home.
