Pauline Roe

Pauline G. Roe, 72, of New Vienna, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 16, 2022, at her home.
She was born Dec. 19, 1949 in Manchester, Kentucky, daughter of the late Robert Griffin and Marie Jones Griffin.
Pauline was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be sadly missed.
Surviving is her husband, Michael Alan Roe, whom she married July 12, 1993; two sons, Michael (Shannon) Zugg, Robert (Brandy) Zugg and a daughter, Lindsey West. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren, Kelssie Zugg, Kinden Zugg, Kaden Zugg, Laila Zugg, Jace Zugg, Isaac West and Maddox Zugg; and her great-grandchildren, Hudson Zugg and Roman Zugg. Other family members left to mourn her passing include her siblings, Robert "Bud" (Peggy) Griffin, Sharon (Mike) Bush and Michael (Susan) Combs; brother-in-law, Ron Black; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Pam Roe; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Pauline was preceded in death by her father, Robert Griffin; her mother and stepfather, Marie and Ed Combs; sister, Kathleen Black; and her mother and father-in-law, Charles and Jean Roe.
Services will be held at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dale McCamish officiating. Interment will follow in the New Antioch Cemetery.
Friends will be received at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, deom 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.