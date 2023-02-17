Pauline Wagers, 78, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, February 14th, atthe University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY.
Pauline was born in Manchester, KY on July 30, 1944, a daughter of the late Richard "Dick" and Bertie Smith Wagers.
Pauline is survived by her daughter, Linda McClure and husband Charles of Manchester.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Tiffany Davidson and Candy McClure; her great-grandchildren: Harley Scott Davidson and Charlie Jewell Davidson; her brother and sister: Dewey Wagers and Bernice Napier, both of Manchester; and by her special friend, Randall Smith.
In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Wagers, and her grandson, Kenny Wagers.
Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 18th at Britton Funeral Home, with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at the Brush Harbor Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 18th at Britton Funeral Home.
