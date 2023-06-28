Pauline Weaver, age 81, departed this life on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Landmark of Laurel Creek in Manchester. She was born on Friday, December 5, 1941 in Manchester, KY to Newton and Nell Hensley Reynolds. She was an Assistant Jailer and Matron of the Jail.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Charlotte Wagers, Venessa Back, Tami Weaver and Charles “Dobber” Weaver; these grandchildren: Melanie Wagers, Jessa Scalf, Jalyn Gilmore, Landon Weaver, Kelsey Weaver, Samantha Johnson, Rachael Weaver, Brittany Weaver; great-grandchildren: Gideon and Greyson Johnson, Matthew Wagers, and Conner David Wagers; 2 sisters, Brenda Sue Hibbard and Hazel Silvers.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Newton and Nell Reynolds; husband, Homer Weaver; brothers, Ralph Reynolds, Russell Reynolds, Stanley Reynolds, Newton “Duke” Reynolds, Jr.; sisters, Edna Mae Thomas, Janice Reynolds, Ada Hubbard, and Francis Goins; niece, Debbie Reynolds.
Funeral Services for Pauline Weaver will be conducted on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. George Davidson and Dave Silberg will be presiding. Burial will follow in Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 12:00 Noon until service time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
