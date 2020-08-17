The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a asphalt resurfacing project starts Thursday, August 20 on a portion of KY 2000 (mile points 6.0 – 9.0) in Clay County.
The section of roadway will be closed Thursday, August 20, and Friday, August 21 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.