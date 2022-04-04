A Paw Paw man faces a host of charges after a theft at the Heritage Inn Motel.
Thomas Lovell, 20, allegedly committed burglary 2nd when he stole a paycheck and keys from the motel.
According to the arrest citation, he was caught on security camera footage and the Manchester Police Department responded immediately.
City Detective Gary Jordan and Chief Chris Fultz responded to find Lovell in his room. He was immediately placed under arrest and admitted to the officers he committed the theft and threw the keys into the woods.
Along with the burglary charge he is accused of tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia.
