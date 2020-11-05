Over $86,000 is owed to the city of Manchester for delinquent property taxes dating back to 2011. Council members said Monday they’re ready to add interest and file liens on the property.
“It’s time people pay their taxes,” said councilwoman Barbara White Colter. “I pay mine and they should pay theirs.”
Fellow councilmembers like Penny Robinson agreed and say it’s time the council takes a stand.
“We’ve given them plenty of time to pay their delinquent taxes,” she said. “The city needs this money.”
The council agreed to allow the bills to be paid with no additional charges by the end of February 2021. After that, they will be adding interest, penalties and fees to the bill total.
“We will give them this amnesty period to come in and pay,” said councilwoman Betty Meredith. “After that their bill will go up.”
The council will also be publishing the complete list of delinquent property tax bills in the newspaper.
