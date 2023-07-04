Members of the Clay County Board of Education are continually trying to find ways to help their employees.
Board members unanimously approved a two percent pay increase for employees during a recent meeting.
In the last eight years the board has increased salaries by 13.5%. For the longest time, Clay’s salaries have lagged surrounding school districts in certified and classified pay rates.
It’s a problem the board has taken seriously.
“Our pay rates were way behind counties like Jackson, Leslie and Knox,” board chairman Mark Hoskins said. “Since 2015 we’ve met and surpassed those counties overall. Our work is not done though.”
Hoskins attributes the board giving raises to the management of Superintendent William Sexton.
“This would not be possible without Mr. Sexton’s continued hard work on cutting costs,” he said. “He’s done a remarkable job that’s enabled us to give raises and update our facilities with the many construction projects we have ongoing and in the future.”
Raises have been given and the board has reduced the overall percentage of salaries on the budget.
“When I got on the board (2013) our salaries were 90% of the budget,” Hoskins said. “And we were not paying competitive salaries. Now we are at 60%. That’s amazing and that is testament to this board and the management of Mr. Sexton and our financial officer Kristi Curry.”
The board also gave a $1 an hour raises to cooks, teacher aids, janitors, and bus drivers.
“We have a healthy budget, and this enables us to do the things we are doing,” Hoskins said. “Like I said, our work is far from done as we have more exciting plans for our students in the near future.”
