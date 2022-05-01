LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kenny Payne got a late start on the recruiting trail for the University of Louisville, but he is making up for lost time, and there's quality as well as quantity.
Payne landed his third commitment in the last week late Saturday afternoon when Devin Ree, a four-star forward who originally signed with LSU, announced he will play next season for the Cardinals. In a video that displayed the Cardinals' logo, Ree posted, "Sorry for the wait."
He said in part, "I am pleased to announce that I have made the decision to continue to play the game I love under the leadership of Coach Kenny Payne... My commitment comes at a time where I am comfortable and confident knowing that this program meets all my needs as a student athlete, and to me, being at Louisville feels like being at home ..."
After Ree visited UofL over Easter weekend, his father, Tyrone, told Cardinal Authority that "We found the right spot and the right coaches and the right family ... We were blown away by the visit. It was just a perfect fit for us."
Like Payne, who is from Laurel, Miss., Ree is also from the Magnolia State. As a junior at Terry High School he averaged 23.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals while being named first team All-State. This past season he played at Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., where he averaged 11.2 points and shot 44.7 percent from three-point range.
When Ree finished his high school career, he was ranked the No. 20 small forward in the nation by 247Sports Composite. He signed with LSU last November, but reopened his recruitment when the school fired coach Will Wade six days later amid allegations of NCAA violations.
Ree joins another four-star recruit, 6-8 Kamari Lands, who signed a national letter of intent on Thursday. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, a 6-10 transfer from Tennessee, has also committed to the Cards.
