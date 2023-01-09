Paces Creek Elementary would like to thank their special guests today as they celebrated National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day with some of the best. They had representatives from local, state and federal agencies visit with their students and staff.

"We appreciate all you do for our community," said Principal James Gray. "Thank you to all law enforcement officers!"

PCE would also like to thank Danny Swafford and our Family Resource Center for organizing today’s event.

