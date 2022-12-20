Pearl Runion, 83, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, December 17th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Pearl was born in Laurel Creek, KY on March 19, 1939, a son of the late Wiley and Nana Mae McQueen Runion.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Alice Wison Runion.
Pearl is survived by his children: Rebecca Marie Inabnitt and husband Ernie Lee Inabnitt of Manchester, Kimberly Ann Mills of Hyden, and Michael Dale Runion and wife Julie Henson Runion of Manchester.
He is also survived by his brothers, Wiley Jr. Runion and Harold Runion; his special friend, Margie Dixon; and several grandchildren, family and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, Pearl was preceded in death by his sons, Dallas Sherman Runion and Derrick Runion; and the following brothers and sisters: Sarah Copenhagen, George Runion, Emily Runion, Minnie Copenhagen, Ora Sawyers, Leslie Runion, Sherman Runion, Earl Runion, Drucie McQueen, and Joyce Saylor.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 21st at Britton Funeral Home, with George Roberts, Todd hicks, James Wagers, and Lyle Sizemore officiating. Burial will follow at the Runion Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, December 20th at Britton Funeral Home.
