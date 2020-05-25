Mr. Pearl Smith, age 73 departed this life on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home. He was born on Thursday, June 13, 1946 in Manchester to Tank and Martha Smith. He worked for the railroad building tracks.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Sharon Smith, Malcolm Smith and his wife Janice, Phillip James Smith and his wife Donna, Joseph Smith and his wife Shannon, Smiley Jr. Smith and his wife Brandi and Angelia Duff and her husband Leon, 18 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Also surviving is his beloved longtime companion Devadie Smith and was a step-father to: Glenn Wombles, Linda Williams, Jessie Wombles and Cindy Smith.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Tank and Martha Smith and his daughters: Makeisha Collins and Francis Smith.
Funeral Services for Mr. Pearl Smith will be conducted on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Paul Mitchell will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
