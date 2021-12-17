Peggy Ann Frazier passed away on December 7, 2021 in Rogerville, TN. She was born on November 3, 1958 in Oneida KY.
Peggy was a mother, sister and aunt. She loved with her whole heart. She worked for many years and in later years she loved to spend time with family and friends. She loved her daughters more than life, they were her world. She also kept two little girls, Parker and Janae Hale, who she loved very much and was known as mamaw to them.
Peggy loved to laugh and no matter your mood she could always make you feel better. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ora Thompson; sister, Micky White; and brother, John Thompson.
She is survived by her daughters, Christy Smith of London, KY and Makenzie McNally of Rogersville, TN.; brothers and sisters, Bill (Brenda) Thompson, Brenda Hall and Letha Thompson all of London, KY, Rick (Kaye) Thompson of Manchester, KY, and Lonnie Thompson of Covington, KY; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; her companion of 18 years, Robert Hoard; friend, whom was like a sister, Debrah Hatchett Gilliland; special friends, Vickie Sizemore, Rian Finn and Jason Hale, who she loved very much.
The family received visitors on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside services followed in Brice Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
