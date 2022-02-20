Perry Conley Byrd age 76 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Thursday - February 17, 2022 at Advent Health Manchester. He was the father of Michael Byrd and wife Janice of Manchester, Marcus Byrd and wife Christie of Thomaston, Georgia and Dale Byrd and wife Crystal of Meansville, Georgia. He was the brother of Delores Smith and Wayne Byrd. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Owen and Bitha Sawyers Byrd and these brothers and sisters: Jack Sams, Dorothy Burkhart, Kathleen Smith, J.T. Byrd, Mary Henderson and Imagene Smith.
Graveside services and burial for Perry Conley Byrd were held on Saturday - February 19, 2022 at the Byrd-Sawyers Cemetery in the Reed Branch Community with Rev. Michael Paul Jackson officiating.
Rominger Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
