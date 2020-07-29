Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards along with detectives and deputies are investigating a roadside shooting which was reported at approximately 3:32 PM on Wednesday afternoon July 29, 2020. Upon arrival at the scene, investigators located two vehicles - a pickup truck and an SUV-- along Hanes Baker Road off US 25 approximately 10 miles South of London, and also located a gunshot victim there who had been shot multiple times. The victim was removed from the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to Corbin Healthcare hospital for treatment of life threatening gunshot wounds. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the shooting. More information will follow as it becomes available.
Pictured left to right on the scene taking measurements and photos is: Detective Taylor McDaniel and Deputy Brad Mink.
