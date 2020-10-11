Phillip Jackson Jr., 38, son of Phillip Jackson Sr. and Alma Smallwood Jackson of London, Kentucky, was born in Clay County, Kentucky on August 03, 1982.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his sister, Amy Michelle Durham of East Bernstadt, Kentucky, and by his nieces and nephews, Ryan Durham, Rachel Durham, Ethan Durham, Brookelyn Jackson, and Jacob Jackson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jason Ray Jackson.

He worked at McDonalds and was a member of Faith Tabernacle Church, East Bernstadt, Kentucky. Phillip Jackson Jr. departed this life on Saturday, October 10, 2020 being 38 years, 2 months, and 7 days of age.

Serving as pallbearers: Ryan Durham, Ethan Durham, Jerry Strunk, Josh Durham, Josh Thomas, and Jamie Sizemore.

Service information

Oct 12
Visitation
Monday, October 12, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
BOWLING FUNERAL HOME
1704 North Main St
London, KY 40741
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 12
Funeral Service
Monday, October 12, 2020
1:00PM
BOWLING FUNERAL HOME
1704 North Main St
London, KY 40741
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

