Phillip Wayne Robinson, age 67, husband of Mary D. Robinson of East Bernstadt, Kentucky passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his residence. He was the father of Barry Robinson and wife Kimberley, Kyle Robinson and wife Kelly all of East Bernstadt, Kentucky, Chad Robinson and wife Candice of London, Kentucky, Kim Lovins of Manchester, Kentucky, the Step-father of Kayla Lovins of London, Kentucky, Darvel Rader and wife Teresa of Brodhead, Kentucky, and Margie Smith and husband Roger of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky; the grandfather of Ashton Parker and husband Trent, Allie, Caden and Carli Robinson, Cooper and Carter Robinson, Skyler Robinson, Peyton Reid and Piper Roark the step-grandfather of Shawnetha Watson and husband Greg, Angel Shelton and husband David, Shanoah Shelton, William Schultz, Jefferey Rader, Carmen, Cadence and Caitlyn Lovins, and Hana, Hunter, and Hayden Graham, the step- great-grandfather of Ezra Watson, the brother of Mike Robinson and wife Teresa and Karen House and husband Freddie all of East Bernstadt, Kentucky, Danny Robinson and wife Kindra of London, Kentucky. Plus numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Coiann Robinson, by his parents, Thurman "Cotton" and Betty Jean (Bain) Robinson, by his siblings, Thurman Robinson, and Judy Lynn Robinson. He was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services for Phillip Wayne Robinson were conducted Sunday, September 27,2020 at the London Funeral Home Chapel with Barry Robinson, Harold Hays, and Brad Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery at East Bernstadt.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Chad Robinson, Cooper Robinson, Barry Robinson, Caden Robinson, Kyle Robinson, and Trent Parker. In lieu of flowers family suggest memorial contributions to VNA Hospice or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
